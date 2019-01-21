RICHMOND, Maine — A group of Harley-Davidson motorcyclists took to the ice on Pleasant Pond in Richmond last weekend for an afternoon of creative fun.

Featured driver, Matt Lund, showed off his Harley in videos taken by friend, Jay Fauhke. Lund said that Robert Harvey gave him a hand making the bike over for the occasion at Precision Cycle in Whitefield.

"Nice Day for a ride!" Lund shared on the Harley Davidson People page with a video of his Harley racing across the snow-covered ice.

Lund told NEWS CENTER Maine that more than 30 people came out to the pond last Sunday, January 13, to ride around, hang out, and cook up a big barbecue. He said that next time, the group wants to put on a real show with a food truck, more Harleys, and maybe some drag racing, if approved.