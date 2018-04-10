SACO (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a car collided with him in Saco Wednesday night.

Saco Police say they received multiple 911 calls about the crash at the intersection of Buxton Road and Jenkins Road around 7:00 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to Maine Medical Center Trauma Unit with serious injuries.

The intersection of Buxton Road and Jenkins Road was partially closed for several hours while the Saco Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team investigates the accident.

