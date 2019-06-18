PERU, Maine — A Livermore motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving his motorcycle and a pickup truck in Peru.

The crash happened at about 8:45 a.m. along Route 108, also known as Canton Road and Auburn Road, near the intersection of Peru Center Road.

Milton Parlin, 64, was the motorcyclist killed in the crash, according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the truck driver, Jeffrey Burroughs, 37, of Peru, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with non-life threatening injuries.

Route 108 was shut down for several hours as crews investigated.

Rumford and Mexico police assisted, as well as Peru's fire department and a Maine State Police reconstructionist.