NAPLES (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man was killed early Sunday morning in a crash that only involved his motorcycle, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and rescue personnel responded minutes after midnight to the area of 461 Harrison Rd. in Naples, the sheriff's office said, and found a man dead at the scene.

Cumberland County Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon said the man was not wearing a helmet.

An initial investigation revealed alcohol and speed to be apparent factors, the sheriff's office said.

Gagnon said the man's name was being withheld pending notification of family.

