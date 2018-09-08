HANOVER (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man from Roxbury, Maine, was killed Wednesday night when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a stopped car and then into oncoming traffic, police said.

According to Oxford County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Aylward, 69-year-old Daniel Gautreau was driving along Route 2 in Hanover when he struck the left side of a stopped vehicle shortly before 4 p.m. Aylward said the car, driven by 36-year-old Devina Male of Hanover, had its left-hand blinker on.

Aylward said Gautreau and his motorcycle then swerved into traffic in the westbound lane and was struck by a vehicle being driven by Maria Chadwick of Pennsylvania.

Gautreau was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

