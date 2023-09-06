x
Motorcyclist injured in head-on crash in Naples

The motorcyclist was reportedly brought to Maine Medical after suffering "severe leg injuries and a head injury."
NAPLES, Maine — An Oxford man was injured in a truck vs. motorcycle crash in Naples Wednesday afternoon. 

At approximately 4:06 p.m., Cumberland County deputies and Naples first responders responded to Sebago Road (Route 114) for a reported crash involving a truck and motorcycle, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Silas Gordon, 22, of Oxford was operating a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle and headed northbound when the motorcycle reportedly crossed into the southbound lane, causing a head-on crash with a southbound 2003 Dodge Dakota truck operated by a 28-year-old Limerick man. 

Gordon was brought to Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight after suffering "severe leg injuries and a head injury," according to the sheriff's office. He was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

The Limerick man was uninjured. 

Deputies said speed appears to be a factor in the crash. 

"The Cumberland County Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident. Crash Reconstructionist[s] from Gorham and Falmouth Police Departments also assisted at the scene."

   

