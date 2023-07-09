Motorcyclist identified in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Hermon

The motorcyclist was reportedly brought to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died from his injuries.

A motorcyclist who died in a Hermon crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday night has been identified by police.

Penobscot County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the intersection of Route 2, Annis Road, and Klatte Road around 7:45 p.m. for a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles.

The motorcyclist, identified as 42-year-old Justin Wilson, of Carmel, was reportedly brought to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died from his injuries.

The driver of a second vehicle was brought to the hospital with minor injuries. A third driver was reportedly uninjured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.