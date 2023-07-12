Motorcyclist found dead in South Berwick by passerby

The incident occurred Wednesday morning on Ogunquit Road, police said.

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — A motorcyclist was found dead by a passerby in South Berwick Wednesday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m., a passing driver called South Berwick police regarding a motorcycle found off Ogunquit Road in the woods, according to a news release from the South Berwick Police Department.

The caller reportedly told police the motorcyclist appeared to be dead, and police said first responders pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the motorcyclist pending family notification.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the South Berwick Police Department for further information regarding the incident but did not immediately hear back.