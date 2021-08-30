Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash near Harrison, Naples town line

Police say Christopher McCue, 38, of Naples died from his injuries at the scene.

NAPLES, Maine — A motorcyclist died Sunday in a head-on crash with a Jeep near Harrison and Naples town line.

Police say crews responded to the scene around 6:32 p.m. on Edes Falls Road. The investigation revealed a 1996 Yamaha 600 FCR motorcycle was ridden by Christopher McCue, 38, of Naples. Police say he was traveling south on Edes Falls Road, crossed into the opposite lane, and struck the front of a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling north, driven by Liza Poole, 38, of Harrison.

McCue was wearing a helmet, but police say he died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Poole and two small children were evaluated for possible injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigation Division.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office along with Harrison Fire Department, Casco Fire Department, and United Ambulance all assisted in response to the crash.