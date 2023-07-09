Motorcyclist dies after multi-vehicle crash in Hermon

The crash occurred Thursday night at the Route 2, Annis Road, and Klatte Road intersection, deputies said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HERMON, Maine — Police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles in Hermon Thursday night where a motorcyclist died.

At approximately 7:43 p.m., Penobscot County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the intersection of Route 2, Annis Road, and Klatte Road for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Hermon fire and EMS crews also responded to the scene.

The motorcyclist was reportedly brought to Northern Light Medical Center in Bangor where he died from his injuries.

No further information regarding the male motorcyclists' identity has been released.

Deputies said the driver of the second vehicle was brought to the hospital with minor injuries. A third driver was reportedly uninjured in the crash.

"Penobscot County Accident Reconstructionist, Forensic Mappers, and Criminal Investigation Division are assisting in the investigation," deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing with additional information expected at a later date.