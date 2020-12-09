Motorcyclist dies after hitting ditch

SEBAGO, Maine — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Sebago.
It happened at 12:17 p.m. Friday on Convene Rd. in the area of Allen Rd.
31-year-old Aaron Lusk was driving his motorcycle northbound when we went off the road. He hit a ditch and was thrown from the motorcycle.
Lusk was taken to Bridgton Hospital with life threatening injuries. He was then transferred to Central Maine Medical Center where he later died.
Lusk was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police say speed appears to be a factor in the incident. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is reconstructing the crash and an investigation is ongoing.