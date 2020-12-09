Motorcyclist dies after hitting ditch

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

SEBAGO, Maine — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Sebago.

It happened at 12:17 p.m. Friday on Convene Rd. in the area of Allen Rd.

31-year-old Aaron Lusk was driving his motorcycle northbound when we went off the road. He hit a ditch and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Lusk was taken to Bridgton Hospital with life threatening injuries. He was then transferred to Central Maine Medical Center where he later died.