Motorcyclist in critical condition after getting trapped underneath car in North Yarmouth crash

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Gray Road.

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — A motorcyclist is listed in critical condition after he reportedly became trapped under a car during a crash Wednesday afternoon in North Yarmouth.

The crash took place on Gray Road, near Mill Road.

Cumberland County dispatchers told NEWS CENTER Maine that crews were required to use special tools to get him out.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was brought to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he is in critical condition.

The road has reopened, but officials recommended that people avoid the area Wednesday evening.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.