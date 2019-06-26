CASCO, Maine — A man has died after a crash involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle at a Casco intersection Wednesday evening.

Around 4:49 p.m. on June 26, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Casco Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Route 11 and 121, or Poland Spring and Meadow Roads.

The Sheriff's Office says a motorcycle driven by Robert Hollingshead, 52, of Poland was traveling north on Route 11. At the same time, Everett Davis, 80, of Gray was driving a pick-up truck north on Route 121.

Davis stopped at the stop sign but then continued into the intersection and hit Hollingshead, according to the Sheriff's Office. Hollingshead was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davis was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries. 80-year-old Judy Davis, a passenger in the truck, was not injured.

Routes 11 and 121 were closed for about 2.5 hours Wednesday evening following the crash. The Sheriff's Office says speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

The Sheriff's Office reconstruction team is reconstructing the crash in this ongoing investigation.