Driver charged after striking motorcyclist in Cornish crash

The driver reportedly failed to slow down Sunday while a motorcyclist was stopped to make a left turn on Route 25.

CORNISH, Maine — A Limington man has been charged in connection with a crash that caused serious injury to a motorcyclist.

Stowell Watters, 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving to endanger and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon after he reportedly failed to slow down Sunday while a motorcyclist was stopped to make a left turn, causing his Toyota Prius to run into the back of the motorcycle, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Monday in a news release.

The crash took place at about 9 p.m. on Route 25 in Cornish, near the Limington town line.

The motorcyclist, 47-year-old Justin Bickford, of Cornish, was seriously injured and brought by helicopter to Maine Medical Center, Moss said. Bickford was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Maine State Police Southern Field Troop, a Maine State Police crash reconstructionist, Cornish Fire Department, and Sacopee Valley Rescue responded to the crash.

Additional charges may be pending, the release stated.