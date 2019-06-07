LIMINGTON, Maine — A motorcyclist was left severely injured with head trauma after he lost control of and flipped his motorcycle in Limington on Friday.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, Jordan Trafford, 23, of Limington was speeding and passing vehicles on his motorcycle on the Sokokis Road in Limington when he flipped his motorcycle after approaching a curve at a high rate of speed.

The York County Sheriff's Office says Trafford was thrown from his motorcycle before it hit a tree.

Trafford was taken to the hospital by Limington Rescue with severe cuts to his right arm, road rash, and significant head trauma.

Police say Trafford was not wearing a helmet, but is expected to survive and remains in the hospital.

Charges are expected to be levied as a result of the crash.