JEFFERSON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 32-year-old woman from Lincolnville woman is dead after being hit by a motorboat while she was swimming in Damariscotta Lake.

The Maine Warden Service says Kristen McKellar was hit by a boat while swimming with a friend around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night.

The boat driver, who is from Massachusetts, and his passengers brought McKellar to the shore and tried to help her, according to Wardens. Emergency crews arrived and tried to save McKellar.

The Maine Warden Service is investigating the accident.

© NEWS CENTER Maine