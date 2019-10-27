ROCHESTER, New Hampshire — The mother of New England journalist James Foley, who was murdered by terrorists while reporting overseas, speaks out after President Donald Trump announced the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

In a post on the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation's Facebook page, mother Diane Foley says, "I am grateful to our President and brave troops for finding ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi. I hope this will hinder the resurgence of terror groups and pray that captured ISIS fighters will be brought to trial and held accountable. I remain concerned about the dozen Americans held hostage in Syria, including Austin Tice and Majd Kamalmaz. And I ask President Trump to make them, and all American hostages, a priority."

Foley was covering the Syrian civil war when he was kidnaped in northern Syria. For 10 months he was held hostage before becoming the first U.S. hostage to be killed by the Islamic State in a violent beheading.

Diane started a foundation in James' name soon after his death to raise awareness and support the work of freelance journalists, like her son.

RELATED: Slain journalist to be honored by New Hampshire Superior Court Society

RELATED: 'If we stop reporting the truth, freedom is at risk': N.H. mother continues fight for murdered son

RELATED: Hundreds attend healing service for James Foley

RELATED: James Foley's family speaks about his death