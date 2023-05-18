'I just want him home' | Mother of missing Windham man speaks out after disappearance

Alex Jackson has been missing since Friday after visiting a friend in Leeds.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINDHAM, Maine — Alex Jackson, 33, has been missing since Friday, May 12 after visiting a friend in the town of Leeds.

"I just want him home," Patricia Jackson, Alex's mother, said. "It's like part of my body is missing."

Alex hasn't been in contact with family or friends and his cellphone is currently going straight to voicemail, according to the Windham Police Department.

"It's so strange," Jackson told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The family got a hopeful sign this week after someone found Alex's dog along Gray Road in North Yarmouth. It's more than 40 miles from where he was last seen.

"All I can think of is him going off the road," shared Jackson. "I know someone's got to know something."

Police searched the area where Alex's dog was found from the ground and air, but had no luck, Capt. Jason Andrews of the Windham Police Department said.

He said they're looking for Alex's white Dodge Ram pickup truck that could possibly be towing a flatbed trailer.

Alex is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a hunter shirt, and a ball cap. He's 5 feet and 7 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information as to Alex's whereabouts is asked to contact the Windham Police Department at 207-893-2810 option 2 and reference case number 23-W05556.