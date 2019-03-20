FAIRFIELD, Maine — A mother of an infant was arrested Tuesday after police seized more than $4,000 worth of heroin from her home in Fairfield.

Around 12:40 p.m., the Somerset County Sheriff's Office and Fairfield Police Department used a warrant to search a home on Montcalm Street. During their investigation, officers seized over 20 grams of heroin, $2,075 in cash, drug paraphernalia, and drug-related documentation.

The heroin was estimated to have a total street value of about $4,200, according to police.

Katrina R. Rimes, 33, of Fairfield was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Rimes was already out on bail for two previous counts of drug trafficking that resulted in her arrest in 2018. As a result, Rimes was also charged with violation of conditions of release.

During their search, police noticed Rimes' infant was present in the home. The Department of Health and Human Services took custody of the child.

Rimes was taken to Somerset County Jail and is being held with no bail. Her first court appearance is scheduled for May 15 at the Somerset County Unified Criminal Court.