BANGOR, Maine — The mother arrested for feeding her baby breast milk laced with meth last December is facing new charges.

On Wednesday, April 10, the Penobscot County District Attorney's Office announced that Alyssa Murch, 21, of Bangor has been charged with operating a meth lab and violating conditions of release.

Murch was already facing charges of aggravated furnishing of a scheduled drug, which is a felony, as well as endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Bangor Police Department.

The case began last year on Dec. 16 around 7:30 p.m. when Bangor police officers were called to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Murch's baby had been admitted to the hospital and was suffering from a meth overdose.

By the time authorities arrived, the baby had regained consciousness and was being treated.

The child is now in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.

During a court appearance on Feb. 20, the judge did not require Murch to make a plea. As a condition of her bail, she was ordered to stay away from drugs and is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with her child.

