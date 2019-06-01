A mother and her son remembered their husband and father as the Maine Mariners donned throwback jerseys Saturday night for their matchup against the Brampton Beast.

The Mariners sported the same logo and color scheme as the team originally wore back in the 80s: orange and black, with an "M" in the middle with a ship's steering wheel in the center.

Among the hundreds of fans, some also wearing those same colors, sat Valerie and Cam Jones, wearing some throwback gear of their own.

Valerie's late husband, Ray, who is Cam's father, worked for the Mariners in 1983 through 1987 as one of the trainers.

Cam wore his father's jacket to the game Saturday night, while Valerie wore a John Paddock jersey. He was the coach when her husband was the trainer.

The Jones' moved to Maine in 1983 when the team won the Calder Cup.

"It was very exciting," said Jones. "My favorite memory is being part of the parade down Congress Street."

Many fans hoped the original logo and color scheme would return with the team in 2018.

"I think it's great. There's a lot of hockey history in Maine, and it's nice to see so many people here tonight celebrating it."

Ray Jones is in the Mariners Hall of Fame. All of his success happened before his son, Cam, was ever born.

"It's cool to have this history come back and be able to still have these memories and keepsakes," said Jones.

The Mariners won, 3-1.