VASSALBORO, Maine — The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and her 16-year-old son were injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Vassalboro Monday morning.

Police say they responded to reports of a serious accident around 11:35 a.m. on Riverside Drive just shortly over the Augusta town line.

The driver of the car was Joy Keane, 40, of Farmingdale, who with her 16-year-old son. Life Flight was called to the scene, and the mother was taken by Life Flight to the hospital. The son was taken by ambulance.

A preliminary investigation shows that Keane may have crossed the center line and the tractor-trailer tried to avoid the car and hit the guard rail, police say.

Maria Smith of LaGrange, 56, was the driver of the tractor-trailer that had been hauling milk; it was empty at the time of the crash. Smith did not suffer any injuries, though the tractor-trailer was damaged on the front end and on the side.

The Maine State Police, Vassalboro Fire Department, and Augusta Fire Department assisted with extraction from the car, traffic control, and the accident investigation.

Police say the road still remains closed but should be opened within the next hour or so.

Traffic is being re-routed at the scene during the investigation.

