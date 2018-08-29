AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) – TA collection of mosquitoes has tested positive for West Nile Virus in Maine.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the group of 12 mosquitoes were from Kittery in York County and were collected during routine weekly testing at more than 35 sites statewide, including Machias, and Fort Kent.

Maine’s Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory (HETL) confirmed the presence of WNV that was collected on August 21 in Kittery.

Chuck Lubelczyk, the vector ecologist for the Maine Medical Center Research Institute's Vector-Borne Disease Laboratory, said that agencies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are also reporting incidents of WNV, and that with a positive test in southwestern Maine, the rest of the state should be on alert.

"Folks to the east and north should be on the lookout for mosquitoes and take precautions over the next month to six weeks or so," said Lubelczyk. "It's not uncommon for us, in the past, to have West Nile activity sometimes towards the end of October, particularly if we have a mild fall."

Lubelczyk said the species that carries WNV lives all over the state, and that of the nearly 50 species of mosquito statewide, only about 7-10 of those species are a public health or livestock threat.

He said West Nile Virus activity in the eastern part of the U.S. is higher than years past.

Earlier this week Maine CDC announced a resident of Cumberland County was diagnosed with WNV.

The infected person had traveled to several other states prior to developing symptoms, according to the Maine CDC.

They say the individual became ill in early August while on a cross-country road trip and was hospitalized and is now recovering.

The CDC says this is the first case of WNV diagnosed in a Maine resident since 2015.

“West Nile is widespread throughout the United States right now,” said Dr. Siiri Bennett, Maine’s state epidemiologist; “Mainers should remember to take precautions against being bitten.”

The CDC says the West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEEV) can only be transmitted through a mosquito bite and not from contact with an infected human or animal.

The CDC says the highest risk to be bitten by mosquitoes is from dusk to dawn and when the temperature is higher than 60 degrees.

Mosquitoes pick up the infection from wild birds.

In addition to using bug spray with DEET and wearing long sleeves, experts suggest clearing any standing water from near your home.

