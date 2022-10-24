Morrill teen, 14, last seen 10 days ago

The girl reportedly told family she was going out on a moose hunt but has not returned.

PORTLAND, Maine — A 14-year-old girl from Morrill has been reported missing, according to a news release issued Monday by the Waldo County Sheriff's Office.

Ariana Montgomery was last seen on Oct. 14 in Orland. The girl reportedly left a residence there with a person who was not identified and did not return home.

The girl has allegedly been in communication with family via Snapchat, saying she was on a moose hunt with a friend. However, she has not been heard from since Saturday, Oct. 22, the release states.

She is described as 5-foot-3, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with blonde at the top. She was last seen wearing a "Rick and Morty" sweatshirt

Police ask that anyone with information about Montgomery's whereabouts to contact Detective Casey Ashey at 207-338-2040.