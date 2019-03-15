SWANVILLE, Maine — A 22-year-old man from Morrill was charged Friday with murder, accused of shooting and killing another man.

Austin McDevitt is charged with the murder of Shane Sauer, 26, of Belfast.

Police responded shortly before 5 a.m. to the shooting at 568 Oak Hill Rd., located in Swanville near the Belfast town line.

According to Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland, the shooting took place behind the home outside a nearby cabin.

Police said a woman was at the home at the time of the shooting, but she was not considered to be a suspect.

Multiple unconnected locals told NEWS CENTER Maine they believed the shooting stemmed from a “love triangle” between the three.

State police and Waldo County sheriff's deputies were jointly investigating the shooting death, which remained under investigation Friday afternoon.

Police said early in their investigation there was no danger to the public.