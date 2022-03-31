What Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination means to Black women in Maine’s legal community

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States.

BANGOR, Maine — The confirmation of President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee seems almost certain.

On Tuesday, Maine Senator Susan Collins became the first Republican lawmaker to announce her support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the country’s highest court.

“You know, it gets me a little teary-eyed just thinking about it,” Penobscot County Assistant District Attorney Shelly Okere told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Okere said Jackson’s nomination to the court is inspiring and significant for many reasons. Okere has two daughters and a son. She said Jackson is someone for them to look up to.

“They realize that anything’s possible and it’s not like, ‘Oh, I don’t see myself there, so, therefore, I can’t reach to that level,’” Okere said.

Okere is believed to be Maine’s only Black prosecutor. It’s a position with many challenges.

“I’ve had defendants during court proceedings say they’re looking for the prosecutor,” she explained. “You know, I say, ‘I’m the prosecutor,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, not you. The actual prosecutor.’”

Thomas Douglas is the co-chair of the Maine State Bar Association’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Lawyer Section. He suggests Okere may not be as unusual in Maine’s legal community.

“When I first came here in 2004, I think I knew of maybe two or three other BIPOC lawyers in the state,” Douglas said. “Now, we have over 30.”

At the end of the day, Okere said representation matters in Maine and our nation's capital.

“When the defendant or when the victim looks like me [and see me in court], they perk up a little bit. It makes them feel that justice is a little bit closer,” Okere said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court next week. If approved, the nomination would move to a final vote in the full Senate.