BANGOR, Maine — The annual Maine high school basketball tournament leaves players with memories that last a lifetime. Players the have gone on to play college basketball remember the tournament fondly.

"The high school tournament is awesome. High school players look forward to it every year. Growing up, I remember my dad coaching in the tournament," says UMaine basketball player Parise Rossignol of Van Buren.

"You felt like you were playing at Madison Square Garden when you were in the Bangor Auditorium. It's the same at the Cross Center. So I'm excited to go watch some games myself this year. It should be a great atmosphere."

UMaine basketball player Sierra Tapley of MDI says, "Playing the high school tournament was one of the most fun times I had in high school."

"There was so much anticipation and you get to play on that big court. One of the things I remember is the size of the crowd. You'd show up and there would be so many fans. It sounded like thunder."

Teams from across the state of Maine will play at the Bangor Cross Insurance Center, the Augusta Civic Center, and the Portland Cross Insurance Arena all week. The cost of admission for fans is $8.