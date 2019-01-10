PORTLAND, Maine — This year has been one of the worst for Eastern Equine Encephalitis - Triple E - the rare mosquito-borne illness that can be deadly.

Locally, York County is at highest risk.

Nationwide, there have been at least 27 human cases so far. The average each year is only seven.

In Maine, there have been no human cases, but in nearby Massachusetts there have been 12, including three deaths.

There have been two instances of EEE in Maine: On August 28, a horse in York County contracted the virus and was later euthanized. On September 6, a mosquito from a pool in Lebanon tested positive as well.

The last human cases in Maine were in October 2015 and October 2014, both in York County.

A frost is not enough to diminish the threat. There have been cold mornings, with temperatures dropping below 32 even as far south as Sanford, but it hasn't been long enough to eradicate the concern.

In addition to a couple of frosts, a hard freeze is necessary, at least a few hours of temperatures below 32 degrees.

This has happened in the mountains and northern Maine.

Farther south in Maine, a hard freeze may occur this weekend.

