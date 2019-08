Is Mercury in retrograde? or Ur-anus? Todd gets his planets confused when talking retrograde. And of course, any time someone mentions Uranus, the jokes begin.

By the way, Todd was correct and didn't even know it. According to Space.com Uranus is in retrograde, which began on August 12 and will last until mid-January of 2020.

RELATED: BrainDrops: Mercury in Retrograde?