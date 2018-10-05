PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The typical mother/daughter relationship can be described as intense.

“Moms have so much to teach a daughter,” says licensed marriage and family therapist Jack Burke. “So much to warn them about, so much to get ready for, and someday a daughter may become a mother!”

Sometimes that intensity can lead to friction.

Burke explains that mother/daughter stress also occurs in nature. “Two researchers at the University of Pennsylvania studied some primate groups hoping to understand hierarchies. In groups of females there is an 'iron clad' status and order to the members. Number one will always be number one. Number five never eats before number four and so on. The observation that struck me stated that females are more viciously competitive about status. One reason may be motherhood. The higher the status the more likely that someone will take care of your children if something happens to you.”

When things get rocky between mothers and daughters, Burke suggests three things to be aware of:

ANXIETY -- Mothers want so much for daughters to be safe and happy that they can slip into controlling behavior. This will aggravate rebellion. COMPETITION -- Be conscious. Daughters are younger. Dads may give them more attention. The world may notice them. On top of everything else, moms are aging. If moms can accept help from their daughters gracefully, we have a nice story going. REBELLION – It’s natural. A child will typically display rebellion with the safer parent, the one we know is going to love us no matter what. Translation: moms will usually see the worst of their daughters' behavior while dads gets a nicer version.

