Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Jack Burke says the second most frequent question he has dealt with in his many years in practice centers around affairs and loss of trust: "Will I ever be able to trust again?"

Many consider an affair to be the ultimate betrayal in a committed relationship. Healing from an affair is complex process. "Learning about a partner's infidelity is devastating," says Burke. "It shakes your whole world. Camelot is gone. It is amazing that so many couples survive. But many do!"

In this edition of Therapy Thursday, Burke offers some thoughts for the partner who was betrayed:

First, there will never be a satisfying answer as to "Why?". The reasons for an affair will always seem trivial and suffer in comparison to how deeply you've been hurt. Accepting that your partner engaged in a selfish behavior with cruel consequences is a beginning.

Second, refuse to become an investigator. Checking your partner's cell phone, monitoring his or her internet, reviewing charge cards in detail will never bring you to trust. So collect positive data. Time spent together, mutual activities, intimate conversation. You can build on that data.

Third, and this is critical, You can't forgive your partner until you KNOW you have the right to be angry. And you do!

To the offender, I'll be talking to you in my next session... so stay tuned. In the meantime, lose the dumb excuses and validate your partner's right to be angry!