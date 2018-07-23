GEORGETOWN, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Today Show is in Maine!

Al Roker and Craig Melvin arrived packed up in a "tricked out" Winnebago ready to enjoy some time here in Maine.

Al and Craig will join Lee and Todd live from Georgetown, Maine Tuesday on the Morning Report starting at 6 a.m.

We'll challenge Al and Craig to a Maine triva contest, with the winners getting more whoopie pies than anyone should ever eat. We'll also show Al and Craig the best way to eat Maine lobstah.

Al and Craig began their roadtrip with a stop in Massachusetts Monday, then a visit to Maine, then head back to New York State afterwards.

Reunited and he didn’t make one joke about my clothes. @alroker pic.twitter.com/rgHppsuq0n — Keith Carson (@KeithCarson) July 23, 2018

