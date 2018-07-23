GEORGETOWN, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Today Show is coming to Maine!

Al Roker and Craig Melvin are packing up a "tricked out" Winnebago for a road trip with a stop here in Maine.

Al and Craig will join Lee and Todd live from Georgetown, Maine Tuesday, July 24, 2018 on the Morning Report starting at 6 a.m.

We'll challenge Al and Craig to a Maine triva contest, with the winners getting more whoopie pies than anyone should ever eat. We'll also show Al and Craig the best way to eat Maine lobstah.

Al and Craig begin their roadtrip with a stop in Massachusetts Monday, then a visit to Maine, then head back to New York State afterwards.

