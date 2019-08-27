BANGOR, Maine — As families prepare to send kids back to school, teachers are also preparing for the first day.

While teachers at most schools are given the opportunity to submit a budget to the school district for supplies, most teachers still end up spending hundreds of dollars out-of-pocket.

Winterport 1st grade teacher Lindsey Davis says depending on how many students she has on a given year, she spends between $100 and $300 ahead of the first day of school.

"Usually when I'm spending money out of pocket it's on something that I've forgotten to put in the budget that I really really need, or it's something like storage or special decorations for my classroom," says Davis.

This year, classroom worksheets and decorations were at the top of Lindsey's shopping list.

"The decoration of the classroom is really important because that's what gets kids excited to come to school on the first day. They like seeing where they're sitting and how the classroom is organized."

According to federal data gathered during the 2006 through 2007 school year, in Maine, more than 93% of public school teachers spent their own money on classroom supplies.

The average amount spent among those teachers throughout the entire year was $364.

This year, a viral social media campaign called 'Clear the List' tried to alleviate some of that burden.

The campaign prompts teachers around the country to make classroom supplies 'wish lists' on Amazon.com.

The idea was to make it easy for generous donors to help teachers 'clear the list.'

There is no streamlined way to make or find a list.

Teachers can watch this how-to tutorial to learn how to make a list: How to Create An Amazon Wish List || Support A Teacher.

For parents, the easiest way to find out if your child's teacher has a wishlist of supplies is to ask them.

Then, keep asking, the need doesn't end after the first day of school. a lot of supplies need to be replenished.