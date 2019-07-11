PORTLAND, Maine — The next 24 hours are going to be a rainy snowy mess across much of the state. Mother Nature's way of reminding us winter is not all that far away.

Are you ready?

Here are some helpful items the National Weather Service recommends having for your car in the event of an emergency (in no particular order).

1) First Aid Kit

2) Cell Phone, Charger

3) Jumper Cables

4) Tire Chains or Snow Tires

5) Flares

6) Water, Snacks

7) Flashlight

8) Boost, Mittens, Warm Clothes

9) Blanket

10) Tow Rope

11) Shove, Ice Scraper, Snow Brush

12) Bag of Sand or Cat Litter

13) Full Tank of Gas

National Weather Service