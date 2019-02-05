37-percent of Americans earn cash from working a side gig, according to a survey by Bankrate.com. On average, they make at least $8,000 a year.

Mainers are no exception.

With the median household income in Maine at $53,024, according the U.S. Census Bureau, many are trying to find ways to make more money not just to get by, but live better.

From a detox center staffer who walks dogs using the app Wag!, to a teacher who runs an Etsy shop and a graphic designer who launched a Maine brand, we explore what motivates Mainers to get their hustle on.

