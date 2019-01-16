PORTLAND, Maine — Sharon Rose Vaznis loves Christmas, specifically white ones. So when meteorologist Todd Gutner told her it was unlikely, she bet him there would be a white Christmas.

The stakes?

If it snowed on Christmas Eve, Todd would have to anchor a Morning Report show. If there wasn't snow on Christmas Eve, Sharon would have to give a weather forecast.

Unfortunately for Sharon there wasn't snow on Christmas Eve but fortunately for viewers, Sharon had to make good on her bet and Wednesday morning she delivered her first and possibly last forecast.