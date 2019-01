PORTLAND, Maine — Sharon Rose Vaznis loves Christmas, specifically white ones. So when meteorologist Todd Gutner told her it was unlikely, she bet him there would be a white Christmas.

The stakes? If it snowed on Christmas Eve, Todd would have to anchor a Morning Report show. If there wasn't snow on Christmas Eve, Sharon would have to give a weather forecast.

Unfortunately, there wasn't snow on Christmas Eve.

So here, now, may we present today's forecast, featuring Sharon Rose Vaznis.