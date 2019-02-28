LEWISTON, Maine — For decades, the Bates Mill in Lewiston was where the iconic Bates bedspreads were made. When the mills hit hard times in the 70s, and most workers had been laid off by the 90s, Lewiston faced a hard spell--a hit to its economy and its identity.

Tom Platz and his brother bought the Bates Mill Complex form the city of Lewiston in 1996. Since that time, the mill has undergone massive renovations and is now home to a T.D. Bank, restaurants, residential space, Baxter Brewing and more.

Tom Platz says 72% of the mill's developable space has been developed so far, and there are plans to continue development of more space. Today, the mill provides employment for over 2,000 people. Platz says by the time it is complete, he hopes to have 5,000 to 6,000 people employed there.