PORTLAND, Maine — This weekend will be the peak for fall foliage in the mountains of western Maine and New Hampshire.

It's right on schedule, late September to early October is when color peaks in the mountains and north.

The weather looks great too. Both mornings will be chilly, with lows in the 30s. Saturday looks like a great fall day with sunshine and highs in the mid-50s. Sunday may turn out a little warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Thinking of a road trip for the weekend? My picks for the best spots include Route 17 up through the Rangeley Lakes Region, the Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire (be ready to run into some crowds though), and Route 26 around the Grafton Notch Scenic Byway.

In the next 5 to 10 days, the color change will really accelerate in southern and coastal parts of the state too.

By the holiday weekend, the color should be nearing peak on the coastal plain.

