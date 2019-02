Maine mill towns Biddeford, Brunswick, Lewiston, Waterville, and Belfast were hard hit when major textile or paper mills closed in their communities.

Now, after years of redevelopment, those old mills are seeing new life.

In Hannah Dineen's series "New life for old mills," she shares the stories--past, present, and future-- of five of Maine's major former mills and how the redevelopment is impacting the surrounding communities.