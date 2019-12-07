LISBON, Maine — For Mainers, there may be no beverage with as polarizing a taste as Moxie. The unique soda certainly has found a major following in Maine and beyond. One place with a deep connection to it is Lisbon, Maine.

This weekend Lisbon will host the 37th annual Moxie Festival.

The festival originated when a local store owner invited an author to Lisbon who wrote a book about Moxie, unofficially creating the first Moxie Festival. Since then, the festival has grown each year. It now features a whole host of events including concerts, fireworks, a parade and of course a moxie chugging contest.

"People come from all over. Probably everyone in town will be here," said festival coordinator Julie-Ann Baumer. "We expect anywhere between 30,000 and 60,000 people will visit our town. It is a quirky little festival and it definitely has an appeal to people who like things that are different.”

This year's Moxie Festival will kick off at 4pm on Friday with vendors lining the streets, as well as a concert later in the night.

For a full list of events, you can visit the Moxie Festival website.