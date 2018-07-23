(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A study by the fast food chain, McDonald's, has found that it is important for workers to develop "soft skills" like customer service, teamwork, and responsibility in their first job.

Coworkers taking orders inside McDonald's in Orlando. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images)

Jeff Greenberg

In the survey of more than 6,000 people, an overwhelming majority (90%) said soft skills are important in being a successful employee. Of those surveyed, 86% said soft skills are important in ensuring long-term career success.

Most Americans (77%) say their first job prepared them to enter the workforce as adults.

McDonald's says its next step is to look at ways to develop employees for future career advancement opportunities.

