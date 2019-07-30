BANGOR, Maine — The Maine Bicentennial Commission is holding events across the state on July 30, 2019, to commemorate Maine's 200 years of statehood.

Maine's Bicentennial Kickoff Day coincides with the 200th anniversary of the affirmative vote to separate the district of Maine from the commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The events will be marked by flag raisings of Maine's official bicentennial flag, which depicts the Dirigo star, a pine tree, sky, and water.

The Bicentennial Commission hopes the bicentennial events will draw people together to "commemorate 200 years of statehood, celebrate Maine's present, and inspire a healthy and prosperous future."

Governor Janet Mills will visit four communities on the 30th – Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland – to raise the bicentennial flag and announce planned events.

Governor Mills says, "Maine has a proud and storied history, and our bicentennial offers us the opportunity not only to honor it but to recommit ourselves to the values that shaped us as a state and as a people."

The schedule is as follows:

8 a.m.: Sargeant Family Community Center at 22-30 Chapman Road in Presque Isle

11 a.m.: Broadway Park at 250 Broadway in Bangor

2 p.m.: Deering Oaks Park in Portland

5 p.m.: Mill Park at Canal Street in Augusta

The Maine200 website is now up and running for anyone who would like to buy merchandise for the bicentennial. Click here for more.

Maine's official bicentennial is on March 15, 2020.