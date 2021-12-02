Maine offers some safe ways to spread the love this Valentine's Day weekend

There are traditions new and old for everyone to enjoy on Valentine's Day.

BANGOR, Maine — Just in case you need the reminder, Sunday is Valentine's Day. Many Mainers are looking for some safe ways to celebrate this year. Whether you're picking up flowers or looking to head outdoors over the weekend, Maine has something for all of us.

“This is the first time we’ve done the Valentine’s Day scavenger hunt,” says Bangor coordinator and cultural liaison Betsy Lundy.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership wants to spread a little love this year. It’s doing so with a scavenger hunt.12 containers of heart-shaped beads are hidden across downtown Bangor.

“Once you find [all of the beads], you can take them to Bagel Central or Fork & Spoon for a free Valentine's Day cookie,” adds Lundy.

Clues on where to find the location of the beads can be found at downtownbangor.com.

As some businesses struggle through the pandemic, sales at Bangor Floral have never been better. Owner Joseph Langlois says he's sold nearly 8,000 roses alone.

“Business has been so good this year that we’ve rented one of the vacant storefronts in our plaza," says Langlois. "We were able to turn that into a flower stripping production facilities, so it’s pretty exciting."

Langlois credits part of the boom in sales to folks being stuck at home. "Flowers are a safe and joyful way to connect when you can't be there in person," he said.

As it is every February, Kennebunkport has been painted red to make its claim as "New England's most romantic town."

If you're looking to mix things up this weekend you can say "be mine' in a very Maine way with a lobster tail bouquet made by a Topsham-based company.