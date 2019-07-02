NORWAY, Maine — Mark Rutter has become known as ‘the sculpture guy’ in the small town of Norway.

For the last couple of years, the summer-time pool technician uses his free time in the winter to turn the snow in his front yard into a display of roadside snow art.

"People say ‘What's he doing out there?’” he said.

Using makeshift stencils, power tools and food coloring and water in spray bottles, Rutter creates a variety of colorful sculptures.

He said he does it in the hopes of making others happy.

"The waves. The smiles. That's the best part,” he said. "People really enjoy it. That's for sure."

Most recently, it was his sculpture of the Patriots logo after the AFC championship win that has gained the most attention both in town and on social media.

NEWS CENTER Maine Family in Norway make amazing snow sculptures in their lawn. This is the latest creation ahead of the Super Bowl. 📷: ‎Melinda Robertson‎ HOW DO YOU SHOW YOUR PATS SUPPORT? (Show us the pictures in...

The logo still stands in his yard, now with the addition of the Lombardi trophy, a heart, a smiley face and a basketball with letters ‘O.H.’ for his granddaughter’s basketball team at Oxford Hills High School.

“It just kind of took off,” he said. “My daughter said, ‘Dad you're too old to be playing in snow out there and I said you're never too old.’"

Although she does not help, Rutter’s daughter, Kayla Hopper-Rutter, shares photos of the work on social media.

"It makes him happy and it makes everybody else happy,” Kayla Hopper-Rutter.

She said she received several comments and messages—including one from a woman who said Rutter’s art helped make her day.

"I want to thank your dad for everything he's sculpted because they gave me hope when I thought I had lost it,” she read.