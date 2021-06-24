Healthcare system addressing disparities among LGBTQ+ individuals and other minority communities

Health experts say, as many as 50% of LGBTQ+ individuals report some negative health care experience in their lifetime.

BANGOR, Maine — From ill-informed doctors to denial of essential services, LGBTQ+ people are confronted with overwhelming barriers when it comes to basic medical care.

Negative experiences these individuals face within medical settings have shown to deter them from going back to seek needed services.

Northern Light Health is offering pop-up vaccination clinics at two upcoming Bangor Pride events. It's all in an effort to help address vaccine hesitancy and healthcare disparities among those who identify as LGBTQ+.

Northern Light Acadia Hospital associate vice president of community and pediatric services Chris McLaughlin says, as many as 50% of LGBTQ+ individuals report some negative healthcare experience in their lifetime. He adds, 28% of transgender or gender diverse individuals say they’ve actually postponed medical care when sick or injured due to their fear of discrimination within the medical community.

McLaughlin tells NEWS CENTER Maine, the two vaccine pop-up clinics will play an important role when it comes to gaining the trust of LGBTQ+ people and other minorities.

"What these pop-up clinics do, especially, in the pride environment, is we’re able to specifically reach out to the LGBTQ community and say we see you, we’re here for you, we have LGBTQ competent staff... ready to interact with you, ready to offer you a healthcare service,” McLaughlin explains.

Pop-up vaccination clinic information:

Bangor Drive-In Takeover at the Bangor Drive-In

Friday, June 25, doors open at 7 pm; both movies begin at 8:30 p.m.

Northern Light Health will provide the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 7 p.m. – through the end of the event.

Find the event on Facebook: facebook.com/events/507786457231443

Bangor Pride Stationary Parade at the Hollywood Casino Racetrack in Bangor.

Saturday, June 26, from 12 – 4 p.m.

Northern Light Health will provide the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 12 – 4 p.m. through the end of the event.

Learn more about the event at: facebook.com/events/ 1002756050464421