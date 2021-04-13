Maine aircraft company aims to grow its own mechanics with apprenticeship program

C&L Aviation managed to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic but needs more workers to keep up with demand.

BANGOR, Maine — From repairing to inspecting planes, the job of an aircraft mechanic is one never to be underestimated. In Maine and across the country there’s a shortage of them.

It's a shortage felt by C&L Aviation in Bangor. The company relocated its headquarters to Maine from Australia over a decade ago.

In April, the company is starting a new mechanic apprenticeship program. Over the course of two years, the program will employ those with a knack for aviation mechanics on a full-time basis.

"It gives the local people an opportunity to become a qualified aircraft mechanic," says C&L Aviation CEO Chris Kilgour. "There's a nationwide shortage of aircraft mechanics and as [more people start to travel again], I think this [shortage] may get worse. To counter this, we created this apprenticeship."

During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, C&L Aviation has stayed busy. It's even seen the rise of new requests from customers.