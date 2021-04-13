Maine aircraft company aims to grow its own mechanics with apprenticeship program

BANGOR, Maine — From repairing to inspecting planes, the job of an aircraft mechanic is one never to be underestimated. In Maine and across the country there’s a shortage of them.
It's a shortage felt by C&L Aviation in Bangor. The company relocated its headquarters to Maine from Australia over a decade ago.
In April, the company is starting a new mechanic apprenticeship program. Over the course of two years, the program will employ those with a knack for aviation mechanics on a full-time basis.
"It gives the local people an opportunity to become a qualified aircraft mechanic," says C&L Aviation CEO Chris Kilgour. "There's a nationwide shortage of aircraft mechanics and as [more people start to travel again], I think this [shortage] may get worse. To counter this, we created this apprenticeship."
During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, C&L Aviation has stayed busy. It's even seen the rise of new requests from customers.
"We’re really putting in fewer seats in an aircraft," Kilgour tells NEWS CENTER Maine. "I think some of that was proliferated by the pandemic and people wanting more space when they fly."