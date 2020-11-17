Round of 'king tides' ending today

The highest tides of the fall are happening this week.

PORTLAND, Maine — The last few days have brought the highest astronomical tides of the fall, known as "king tides."

Tides are long-period waves that roll around the planet as the ocean is "pulled" back and forth by the gravitational pull of the moon and the sun as these bodies interact with the Earth in their monthly and yearly orbits. Higher than normal tides typically occur during a new or full moon and when the Moon is at its perigee, or during specific seasons around the country.

These tides are regular, annual occurrences that line up with the moon's phase.

When tides are naturally this high, we are always on guard for any storms or wind that can raise the water level, even by just a few inches.

Marshes and estuaries will be filled to the brim and vulnerable areas will become inundated with water for an hour or two around high tide.