AUBURN, Maine — Jury selection concluded Monday morning at the Androscoggin Superior Courthouse in Auburn for the trial of Albert Flick. Flick is accused of the July 2018 stabbing death of 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie.

Flick was arraigned last year at the Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn where he entered the insanity plea. He has been held at the Androscoggin County Jail. He was denied bail in a hearing last summer.

Dobbie had recently moved to Lewiston and was living in a homeless shelter with her 11-year-old sons.

On the day she died, July 15, Dobbie was doing her laundry at Rancourt's Laundromat on Sabattus St. when, according to police, she started a load of laundry and then went outside and was attacked by Flick around 10am.

Police say when they arrived, Flick had been tacked to the ground by a bystander. Flick was face down in front of Dobbie who was still on a set of stairs she had been sitting on. Police say one knife was on the ground and the other in the small of Flick's back.

Detectives told the court that Dobbie was on the phone with a man when Flick attacked her. The man told detectives Dobbie was talking about another man who was stalking her and wouldn’t leave her alone when he heard screaming.

Flick was taken to the hospital after complaining of heart pain. Police say it was there where Flick waived his Miranda rights and told police “I had a knife...had to do it.”

Flick was convicted of another, similar murder in 1979 where, according to court documents, he stabbed his then-wife Sandra Flick in front of her child. He was sentenced and eventually released after serving his sentence.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Flick and charged him with Dobbie's murder on Aug. 7.